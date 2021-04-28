Sanmina (SANM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

