SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the March 31st total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SAS AB (publ) stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. 6,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. SAS AB has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

