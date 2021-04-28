SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on May 28th

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

SBFG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.23.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

