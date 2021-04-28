Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

NYSE:SLB opened at $26.18 on Monday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

