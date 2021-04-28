Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €135.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €126.00 ($148.24).

EPA SU opened at €137.52 ($161.79) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €130.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €121.76.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

