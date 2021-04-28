Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBGSY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SBGSY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,254. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $33.29.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.