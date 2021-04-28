Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBGSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 72,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,254. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

