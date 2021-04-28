Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,585,000 after buying an additional 214,094 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after acquiring an additional 369,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.