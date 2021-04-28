Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.14 and a 12 month high of $141.38.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

