Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 51,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

