Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

