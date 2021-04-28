Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $256,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,199,764.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CDLX stock opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.79. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cardlytics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $8,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

