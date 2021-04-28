Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.35 ($83.94).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

G24 stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, reaching €70.68 ($83.15). 404,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.05. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €58.65 ($69.00) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €65.92 and its 200 day moving average is €66.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

