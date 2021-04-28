Scrypta Price Up 29.5% Over Last Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Scrypta has a market cap of $310,976.68 and approximately $115.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scrypta has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00038191 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004874 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002755 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,685,842 coins and its circulating supply is 16,885,842 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

