Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as high as $94.53 and last traded at $93.64, with a volume of 40244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.27.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,940 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

