Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after buying an additional 2,071,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,157,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 649,202 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $49.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

