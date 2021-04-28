Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SIGI traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 187,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,282. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

