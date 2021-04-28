SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

SEMR opened at $16.26 on Monday. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

