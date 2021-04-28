Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3,655.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $97,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ST opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

