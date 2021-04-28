Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 48,382 Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

