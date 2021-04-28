Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 82.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

