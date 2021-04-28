Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 163.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 80,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 49,615 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Amphenol by 125.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 116,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 65,128 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 143.5% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 72,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

