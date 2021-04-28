Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Garmin by 8.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 110,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $554,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 15.1% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.79 and a 200 day moving average of $121.02. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

