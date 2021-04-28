Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 6,943 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,758,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

ABC stock opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

