Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 6,985 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

Shares of J opened at $136.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.