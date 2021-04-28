Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 7,583 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Genuine Parts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

Shares of GPC opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $123.35.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.