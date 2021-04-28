Serum (SRM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $492.45 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Serum has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $477.45 million and approximately $492.45 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.55 or 0.00017519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.77 or 0.00872872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00097000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.20 or 0.07988507 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

