ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 7,537 Shares

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,537 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 959 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,304.24.

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,945 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $17,864.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,092 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,686.96.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $37,844.14.

On Monday, April 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,775.16.

On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $396,595.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

