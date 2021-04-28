SHAKE Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (SHAKE)

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, SHAKE has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHAKE coin can now be purchased for $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHAKE has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.91 or 0.00274236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.43 or 0.01036576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.66 or 0.00711710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,868.32 or 0.99705824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHAKE Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official website is spaceswap.app. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

