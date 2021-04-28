Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 11,420 Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of Airgain as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 301,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Airgain by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its position in shares of Airgain by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 186,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,970 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airgain alerts:

AIRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $220.50 million, a P/E ratio of -96.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Suen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.