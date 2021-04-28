Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

