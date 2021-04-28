Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $149.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $71.29 and a twelve month high of $149.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

