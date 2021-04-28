Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $593,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,288 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

