Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 19 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after buying an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,396,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after buying an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $672.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $275.96 and a 1 year high of $675.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $605.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.