Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 72.4% in April

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. 16,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,158. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.72 and a beta of 0.33. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Shiseido will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

