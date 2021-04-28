Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SRGHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoprite from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of SRGHY stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,255. Shoprite has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

