Short Interest in Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHCR) Decreases By 87.5%

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHCR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHCR opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Advanzeon Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Get Advanzeon Solutions alerts:

About Advanzeon Solutions

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc, administers and operates a sleep apnea program known as SleepMaster Solutions. The company was formerly known as Comprehensive Care Corporation and changed its name to Advanzeon Solutions, Inc in January 2014.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanzeon Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanzeon Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.