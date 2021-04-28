Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Rises By 421.4%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 421.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

