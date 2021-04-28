Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Increases By 3,400.0%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of AKTAF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 8,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,689. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

