Short Interest in Betawave Co. (OTCMKTS:BWAV) Declines By 97.6%

Betawave Co. (OTCMKTS:BWAV) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the March 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BWAV remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Betawave has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Betawave Company Profile

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

