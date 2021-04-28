Short Interest in Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Grows By 3,333.3%

Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 3,333.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Captiva Verde Land stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Captiva Verde Land has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Captiva Verde Land

Captiva Verde Land Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. Its assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

