Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Decreases By 70.9%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the March 31st total of 1,296,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

