Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Rises By 641.2%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 641.2% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 175.8% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.11.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

