Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Drops By 70.6%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 15.76% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

RNDV stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $29.57.

