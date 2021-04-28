Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Grows By 273.3%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $149.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.