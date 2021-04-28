Short Interest in IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Rises By 1,600.0%

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IMXCF remained flat at $$2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. IMAX China has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Get IMAX China alerts:

IMAX China Company Profile

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. It operates through three segments: Network Business, Theatre Business, and New Business and Other. The company engages in the digital re-mastering of Hollywood and Chinese language films into the IMAX format through a proprietary DMR conversion process and the exhibition of these films on the IMAX theatre network.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.