Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Decreases By 79.5%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,553. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after buying an additional 404,926 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1,882.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

