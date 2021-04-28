Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Decreases By 78.6%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRRTY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,199. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.