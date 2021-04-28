Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Decreases By 85.7%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,234. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Fruth Investment Management owned about 0.50% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

