Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Decreases By 85.4%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the March 31st total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:MDGS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,669. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. Medigus has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Medigus Company Profile

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

